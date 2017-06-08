Phil Collins Hospitalized After Suffering 'Severe Gash on His Head'

Phil Collins has been hospitalized after slipping in his hotel bathroom on Wednesday, June 7, his team confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk," the Facebook statement read. "He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours."

Due to his injury, the "You'll Be in My Heart" singer, 66, has canceled his June 8 and 9 performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The shows will be rearranged for November 26 and 27 of this year, and he will return to the stage on Sunday, June 11.

"Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans," the statement continued. "He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return."

