Against all odds! Phil Collins wore a bandage on his forehead as he resumed his Not Dead Yet Tour in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday, June 11, after being hospitalized last week.

The 66-year-old singer began his five-day residency at the Lanxess Arena on Sunday night, and powered through a hit-laden set with a bandage above his left eye to cover his stitches.

According to Collins’ rep, his first concert at the Cologne venue was met with a standing ovation. The “Strangers Like You” singer also wore the bandage during his second performance at the arena on Monday, June 12.

“Last night was number two of five sell-out shows in the 16,000 seat arena and for the second night all of the audience was on its feet for the whole second half of the show,” Collins’ rep told Page Six in a statement on Tuesday. “Phil had a huge grin on his face, he is feeling better and better and although tired is very happy.”

As previously reported, the Grammy winner was forced to cancel two sold-out London shows after slipping in his hotel bathroom on Wednesday, June 7.

"Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk," his team wrote in a statement via Facebook on June 8. "He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

Collins’ London concerts have been rescheduled for November 26 and 27 of this year.

