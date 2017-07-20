Just days after she left a Broadway show due to the flu, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for a good cause.

The Oscar winner, 26, attended good pal Amy Schumer's benefit show on Wednesday, July 19, at NYC’s Comedy Cellar the Village Underground. "Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast,” Schumer, 34, wrote alongside a photo with several friends from the event. "Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant@miacomedy @juddapatow @chrisrock@rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett and Jennifer Lawrence who even with the stomach flu put me right on blast.”

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, Lawrence got sick during Broadway’s 1984 performance on Monday, July 17, and left mid-show to throw up in the bathroom. The ushers helped escort her out of the dark theater to the lobby area, a source told Us of the incident.

A Lawrence pal told Page Six that the actress is “really sick” because “she caught the stomach flu from her nephews.”



The play, which stars Olivia Wilde, has reportedly been making other attendees sick, as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, audience members have reportedly fainted, thrown up and screamed due to the special effects used to create the dystopian story. Following Lawrence’s departure from the show’s audience, Wilde took to Twitter to joke about the incident. "As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke,” she wrote on July 19." #honored #getwellsoon #iloveyou #1984onBarfway#spewbagsnotincluded”

Weeks before Schumer’s comedy show, she and Lawrence reunited with the actress’ Hunger Games costar Woody Harrelson. Schumer captioned a July 9 photo of the trio: “Sisters."



