Remembering his friend. Pierce Brosnan penned a touching tribute to the late Robin Williams on Thursday, August 3. The actors starred together in the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire.

The World Is Not Enough star, 64, who played the love interest of Williams' character's ex-wife (Sally Field) in the film, shared a flashback pic of the iconic pool scene.

SGranitz/WireImage

“… I remember this day like it was yesterday ...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of 'Mrs Doubtfire' ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams,” Bronson wrote.

As previously reported, Williams was found dead at age 63 in his Tiburon, California, home on August 11, 2014. Three months later, it was confirmed that his cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Bronsan opened up about Williams' death at the time. “It is a deeply sad time for us all on the loss of Robin Williams. My first day on set, they said, 'Do you want to meet Robin?' I had never met the man, I was so excited. I was so thrilled to have this job in the company of this great star comedian,” he told Us Weekly in a statement.



“I walked into the trailer and there was Robin in a pair of Ugg boots, hairy legs, shorts, Hawaiian shirt and hairy chest. That's how I met Robin Williams, and that's how I met Mrs. Doubtfire. And I had the time of my life.”

He continued. "Every day was just sheer magic with the man. His hilarity, his grace, his brilliance of mind and soul. His reverence, sincerity. [It’s a] deep loss."

Before his death, Williams was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

... I remember this day like it was yesterday ...it was a San Francisco morning on the set of "Mrs Doubtfire" ...a drive by fruiting...I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams. A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.