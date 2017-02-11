A war of words. Piers Morgan and J.K. Rowling got into a heated Twitter feud on Saturday, February 11, following Morgan’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher the night before.

The trouble started when Morgan, 51, tried to defend President Donald Trump’s policies, including his most recent, defunct immigration ban, and Australian comedian Jim Jefferies shouted him down and told him to “f--k off.” Rowling, 51, caught wind of the controversial episode and took to social media to voice her glee.

“Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f--k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined,” the Harry Potter author tweeted. Her message quickly circulated the Internet, with plenty of fans and celebrities alike cheering her on for calling Morgan out.

In response, the British TV host angrily hit back at Rowling with his own retort. “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” he wrote. At that, the writer took Morgan to task and didn’t let up with a quick response to each of his attempts to defend his words.


“The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost,” he wrote at one point, inciting Rowling to tweet, “The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off.”

At another point, Morgan called out all of Hollywood for its collective stance against Trump. “No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade,” he wrote. “You lost, so suck it up Dolores.”

Other celebrities like George Takei, Patton Oswald and Don Cheadle also weighed in.

Morgan continued to engage with and retweet followers later into Saturday afternoon, while Rowling’s last say in the matter appears to be this:

