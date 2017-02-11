The trouble started when Morgan, 51, tried to defend President Donald Trump’s policies, including his most recent, defunct immigration ban, and Australian comedian Jim Jefferies shouted him down and told him to “f--k off.” Rowling, 51, caught wind of the controversial episode and took to social media to voice her glee.

“Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f--k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined,” the Harry Potter author tweeted. Her message quickly circulated the Internet, with plenty of fans and celebrities alike cheering her on for calling Morgan out.



In response, the British TV host angrily hit back at Rowling with his own retort. “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” he wrote. At that, the writer took Morgan to task and didn’t let up with a quick response to each of his attempts to defend his words.

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017





“The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost,” he wrote at one point, inciting Rowling to tweet, “The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off.”

At another point, Morgan called out all of Hollywood for its collective stance against Trump. “No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade,” he wrote. “You lost, so suck it up Dolores.”

Other celebrities like George Takei, Patton Oswald and Don Cheadle also weighed in.

No, it's because you lack imagination, and small children instinctively fear you. @jk_rowling https://t.co/TIPg8POLQ6 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 11, 2017

The people who said Hillary Clinton was 'The Lesser of Two Evils.' Can we get the apology right now? w/@piersmorgan @jimjefferies pic.twitter.com/0FoBHwriP2 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 11, 2017

Says the frightened millionaire who'd call the cops if said deplorables got within 300 yards of his gated estate. https://t.co/pJ5rVz7dcc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 11, 2017

If Hillary won you'd be clinging to her pantsuit like a lemur. Spare me the working class hero shit. You're a palace Corgi. https://t.co/KIwgxNJonW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 11, 2017

So @jimjefferies is now the owner of @piersmorgan and before Piers wants to do anything he must first check with Jim, as he owns him now https://t.co/oOnQIzlQlO — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) February 11, 2017

The lack of retweets and likes you get on your tweets means that you have paid for the majority of your followers. You are a complete fraud. https://t.co/MWzrBSfvFm — jim jefferies (@jimjefferies) February 11, 2017

Morgan continued to engage with and retweet followers later into Saturday afternoon, while Rowling’s last say in the matter appears to be this:



