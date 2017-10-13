Coming clean. Pink spoke candidly about her 11-year marriage to Carey Hart in a new interview with The Guardian. The three-time Grammy winner revealed the ups and downs of being in a monogamous relationship, how they make it work and why sometimes they go long periods of time without being intimate.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," Pink, 38, said in the interview published on Friday, October 13. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the sh-t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’”

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for the D Las Vegas

“Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year," the "What About Us" singer admitted. "‘Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?’ Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

The couple broke up in 2003 while they were dating, and after getting back together, they eventually tied the knot in 2006. The pair split again in 2008 and even went as far as drawing up divorce papers but later reconciled. “We’ve had two breaks,” Pink explained on The Ellen Show in 2016. “The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.”



The songstress called her 2008 single, “So What,” a “vomiting of truths” because she mentioned losing her husband in the lyrics. She also credits the song’s music video as the reason why they reunited, once she called to ask him to appear in the clip. The duo have been together for nearly a decade since their second reconciliation and now share daughter Willow Sage, 6, and 9-month-old son, Jameson.

“They’ve been through a lot, but they are solid now,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly in May. “They love their life together.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.