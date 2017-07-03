Not a funhouse! Pink and her daughter, Willow, got stuck in an elevator ahead of the singer’s first show in four years on Sunday, July 2.

Pink, 37, shared a photo of the pair sitting on the ground as they waited for help. “Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” the Grammy winner captioned the Instagram post.

We made it out #gettingcute

The “Try” singer was decked out in a striped outfit and had her blonde hair pulled back in several buns. Willow, 6, meanwhile, wore a top and shorts and held onto her backstage pass.

Luckily, the two weren’t trapped for long. “We made it out #gettingcute,” Pink captioned a second pic.

The star later performed at Summerfest in Milwaukee. “THANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I'm so glad that first show is over. Haha,” she captioned a pic following the show. “After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful."

Who's excited for mama @pink first show back??? @goodride @dualigans #Jameson

Pink is also mom of 6-month-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart. The BMX rider, 41, posted a cute photo of their son on Sunday night. “Who's excited for mama @pink first show back??? @goodride @dualigans #Jameson,” he wrote via Instagram.



