Staying neutral. Pink regrets taking sides in the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “What About Us” singer said that things have changed for her since she first chose Team Taylor in an interview in August with KISS FM UK.

“I have two kids — I have a baby. And it’s so different now. I’m not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites. But I almost got caught up in it,” the singer admitted to the newspaper.

“I was doing radio in London and we played this game called 'Pink Fast.' They’re like, ‘Team Katy or Team Taylor?’ And I said, ‘Either way, I can’t win — but Taylor?’” she explained. “And I should’ve just kept my mouth shut because I don’t believe that. I don’t care. But I felt rushed and I didn’t know what to do. And I paid for it because then the next day: ‘Pink is Team Taylor.’”

As previously reported, the radio personalities asked the “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress to choose between the two pop stars back in August, and the 38-year-old musician said: “Taylor? Is that OK? You can’t win no matter what you say, anyway. Everyone wakes up offended.”

The three-time Grammy winner shared that though pop culture feuds have “always” been around, she has never seen it this bad. “It surprises me how snarky it’s gotten. There were always these feuds between rock stars — I mean, if you like Oasis, there’s always a feud,” she told the publication. “But it’s gotten pretty bad. And we’re giving our power away by playing into it.”

Now that Pink is getting ready to release her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, she is choosing to stay out of the drama in the music industry, saying, “I’m competitive. But I can’t base my self-worth off this stuff because it’s silly. I’ve chased that carrot my whole life.”

Beautiful Trauma comes out Friday, October 13.

