Pippa Middleton Hits the Spa Ahead of Wedding to James Matthews

Time to primp! Pippa Middleton is getting some last-minute R&R ahead of her wedding to James Matthews. The English socialite, who is Duchess Kate's younger sister, was spotted leaving the Santi Spa in London on Tuesday, May 16.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Matthews, 33, was dressed in a black ensemble and beige cardigan during the afternoon outing. She also wore flats and sunglasses and kept her brunette locks down in a messy bun.

INSTARimages.com

The couple announced in July 2016 that they are engaged. Pippa and Duchess Kate's father, Michael Middleton, told the Press Association that he is "absolutely thrilled" and that the twosome make a "wonderful couple."

Anthony Devlin/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

Pippa and the former race car driver, 41, are set to tie the knot at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday, May 20. Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Kate will be in attendance, as well as their children. Prince George, 3, will serve as a page boy and Princess Charlotte, 2, will be a bridesmaid.

Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, will also be on hand. After the ceremony, guests will mingle at a reception held at Pippa and Duchess Kate’s 18-acre family home in Bucklebury.



