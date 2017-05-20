It’s official! Pippa Middleton said “I do” to James Matthews during a much-anticipated wedding on Saturday, May 20. Duchess Kate's younger sister, 33, and the hedge fund manager, 41, exchanged vows before some 200 friends and family at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

The bride enlisted the help of sister Kate and Prince William’s adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. George served as a page boy while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Pippa looked stunning in a white lace gown by British fashion designer Giles Deacon. She wore her hair in an elegant updo beneath a tulle veil and headpiece. Matthews donned a classic black tuxedo.

Prince Harry was also in attendance. It is unclear if he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.



Karwai Tang/WireImage

The newlyweds then celebrated their nuptials with a reception held at Michael and Carole Middleton’s lavish 18-acre Buckleberry home, where an intricate glass tent was constructed in the backyard. The event was catered by the Admirable Crichton, and included delicacies such as haggis and $52,000 worth of Russian caviar. Guests also enjoyed $100 bottles of 2010 Blanc de Noir Tillington, a three-course dinner and midnight snacks.

Pippa and Matthews, who first started dating in 2012, announced their engagement in July.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!