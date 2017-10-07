Porsha Williams Posts Support for Kim Zolciak Amid NeNe Leakes Feud

Taking sides? Porsha Williams shared a post supporting Kim Zolciak amid the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s social media feud with NeNe Leakes.

Williams, 36, shared a promotional pic of Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, captioning it, “DON’T BE TARDY Season Premiere TONIGHT 8/7c you don’t want to miss it! Back to Back episodes!!”

DONT BE TARDY Season Premiere TONIGHT 🎉🎊 8/7c you don't want to miss it! Back to Back episodes!! A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

The reality TV star’s shady post comes one day after her RHOA castmate Leakes took aim at Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann over a Snapchat video.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In the previously recorded clip, the 20-year-old crouched in Leakes’ bathroom as roaches were seen on the floor. Leakes, 49, then posted an Instagram selfie commenting, “I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home,” along with the hashtags #jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.

The outspoken star also posted the video on her Instagram account, calling Biermann “racist,” and slamming Zolciak for being a “trashy mama.”

Zolciak, 39, then snapped back explaining that the video was filmed while she and her daughter were guests at Leakes’ house while filming RHOA and Brielle hadn’t initially seen the bug in front of her. Once she did, she deleted the video. Zolciak claimed that Leakes released the video herself.

The mom of six then followed it up with another Instagram post, writing, “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)”

She added, “I think everyone including NeNe needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down. Nene should be embracing love instead of making up lies. There is absolutely no credibility to anything that she has said. I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!”

Leakes then responded with an Instagram post, claiming Zolciak was a “huge lier [sic].”

