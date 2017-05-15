Powers Boothe died in his sleep of natural causes at his home in L.A. on Sunday, May 14, his rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 68.

Boothe was born in Snyder, Texas, and earned a degree in Fine Arts from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He landed his first acting role in 1977's The Goodbye Girl and won his first Emmy for his performance as Reverend Jim Jones in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones three years later.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via via Getty Images

More recently, Boothe appeared in 24, Deadwood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also played Connie Britton's father in the country drama Nashville from 2012 to 2014.

Many of Boothe's costars paid tribute following the news of his death. "It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband," Beau Bridges tweeted.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennett added: "Terrible. We were incredibly lucky to have him on Shield. He taught me a lot. RIP Powers. My heart is with his family."

A private service will be held for the late star in Texas, THR reports. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the nation's veterans and first responders.

Boothe is survived by his wife, Pam Cole, and their two children.



