Pregnant Beyonce Is Red Hot in New Baby Bump Photos

Still serving up flawless maternity looks! Pregnant Beyoncé looked gorgeous and glowing in a form-fitting red gown with statement sleeves during a night out with her husband, Jay Z, and friends.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The “Formation” songstress, 35, shared an Instagram slideshow of red Polaroids from her friend Lenny Santiago’s birthday dinner at L.A. hot spot Beauty & Essex. Bey, who is expecting twins with Jay Z, posed in front of a curtained wall and showcased her growing baby bump in the red-hot outfit. She accessorized with a small black bag with tassels, black and gold heels and bejeweled earrings.



Courtesy of Beyonce/Instagram

The Grammy winner also shared a close-up of her hair and makeup. She wore her long locks in braids and chose a shimmery mauve eyeshadow with winged liner and deep red lipstick to complete the look.

Courtesy of Beyonce/Instagram

The superstar included some photos of the private dinner, which was attended by DJ Khaled and other celeb pals. Jay Z, 47, and the rest of the men are seen toasting before taking a shot in one photo. In another, the Dreamgirls star points out something on the menu to another woman.



The pic of Beyoncé ordering her meal sparked a flurry of memes on social media. “I, as Beyoncé, will have vegan icewater. The twins will have fried chicken, catfish nuggets, fries, mac & cheese, red beans & rice,” one meme said. Another joked: “Beyoncé: Let me just have the… Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them!”

See more memes below:

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

"I only had an appetizer & a water..." pic.twitter.com/o3OqzVjAWv — eric ✌🏾 (@thetrillgent) April 26, 2017

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y — Bishop Petty (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017