Taco ’bout a good time! A pregnant Heidi Montag showed off her baby bump while visiting Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, California, with husband Spencer Pratt on Wednesday, April 19.

Courtesy of Spencer Pratt/Twitter

Montag, 30, showed off her tiny bump in a blush top, which she paired with a gray cardigan, jeans and white Converse sneakers. The couple revealed exclusively on last week’s cover of Us Weekly that they’re expecting their first child together this fall.



The former Hills stars toured the fast-food chain’s offices and participated in “Test Kitchen Throwdown,” a challenge to create some new menu items. The duo competed against two other friends to put together a brand-new taco in five minutes using 10 ingredients or fewer. The tacos were then judged based on innovation, taste and presentation.

Thank you @tacobell for the Test Kitchen Throw-Down! Live Más pic.twitter.com/6Gaw9R5JC8 — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 20, 2017

As seen in Taco Bell’s Snapchats, Pratt, 33, whipped up the “Mexi-Pizzarito.” He insisted that “everyone on planet earth has been waiting for a pizza inside of a burrito.” Next, Montag showed off her “trifecta” taco. “This is the best taco ever!” she said. “It’s a triple taco. All the different Dorito flavors with a little bit of nacho cheese, bacon and supreme—who wouldn’t want this?” After some deliberation, Pratt was named the winner, and he didn’t hold back from celebrating on Snapchat.

The reality stars posted several photos from their Taco Bell adventure. Pratt shared a Twitter photo of himself and Montag holding up ingredients in the kitchen with their two pals. “Live más squad,” he captioned it. Montag also tweeted a photo of the couple posing with a Taco Bell sign, writing, “Thank you @tacobell for the Test Kitchen Throw-Down! Live Más.”

As previously reported, Montag and Pratt told Us they can’t wait to be parents. “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Pratt said. “She has planned for and thought about this.” Montag added, “I have never been more excited. The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!