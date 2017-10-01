Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Slyly Covers Her Belly in Cute Snapchat Video

Tristan Thompson/Snapchat

Khloé Kardashian has resurfaced after Us Weekly broke the news that the reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



In a cute Snapchat video posted on Saturday, September 30, Thompson and the Good American designer are dressed casually as the reality star leans against a wall, cradling the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Kardashian, 33, glowed while chewing gum and wearing a black hoodie with her blonde hair loose and straight.

As Thompson, 26, playfully whines that his stomach hurts, Kardashian, making a sympathetic face, responds, “Your tummy hurts?” The lovebirds had been out to dinner earlier in the night, according to Thompson’s Snapchat.

In the video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hides her midsection with the help of Thompson, who covered her stomach while using her body as a pillow. Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, September 26, that Kardashian is expecting her first child with Thompson. Although the couple have stayed mum about their pregnancy, sources have told Us the mama-to-be is four months along.

Kardashian and Thompson’s child will have cousins close in age. As Us Weekly reported, Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is also four months pregnant with her first child — a baby girl — with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also expecting their third child via a surrogate in January 2018.

According to sources, Jenner and Khloé are over the moon about their similarly timed pregnancies.

An insider tells Us, "They are envisioning it like it’s a bonding period for them both as siblings."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship began while she was still legally married to former L.A. Lakers player Lamar Odom, whom she was married to for six years. Thompson currently shares a 9-month-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Kardashian revealed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special that she met Thompson in 2016 after being set up on a blind date by one of her friends.

Though they live 2,400 miles apart, the two have been making their long-distance relationship work. “She has a closet in his house where he lives in Cleveland,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “They have a routine there. She has a life in L.A. and a life there with him.”

"Anyone who spends time around them, you can tell their feelings toward each other. It’s infectious," another insider told Us. "They are madly in love with each other. They are so happy and want to spend all their time together."

