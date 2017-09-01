Expecting the unexpected. Mindy Kaling opened up about her love life and pregnancy in a new interview.



“My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious,” The Mindy Project star, 38, who is pregnant with her first child, said in the September issue of American Way magazine. “I think a lot of woman respond to that.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Office alum, who is not publicly linked to anyone, has yet to reveal the father of her unborn child. Nonetheless, she is “really excited” to become a mom. “It’s so unbeknown to me,” she told Willie Geist in August during a preview of her TODAY episode, which premieres on Sunday, September 10. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a funny feeling.”

When Geist, 42, asked what kind of parent the former NBC writer wants to be, she explained, “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize parenting because I will have a child.”



The Inside Out voicer has spoken out in the past about her desire to have children. “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she revealed to Yahoo! Style in September 2015. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen. I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

