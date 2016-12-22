Checking everyone off her holiday gifts list! Pink’s baby bump was on display while shopping in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, December 21.

The pop star, 37, showed off her growing belly in a striped, long-sleeved polo shirt, black pants and black flats. She accessorized with big hoop earrings and a large tote bag, and carried several shopping bags out of Neiman Marcus department store.



The “Just Like Fire” singer announced in November that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Carey Hart. She revealed the happy news by sharing an Instagram photo cradling her sizable bump and cuddling with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Willow. “Surprise,” she captioned the post.



Earlier this month, Pink also showed off her belly in a topless snap. In the pic, she’s covering her breasts with her hands while her daughter’s little hands are wrapped around her mom’s tummy. “The snuggle is real,” she wrote on the December 12 post.



While some tabloids have circulated stories that Pink and her BMX racer hubby are splitting, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to dispel any rumors of marital trouble in a funny post earlier this month. She shared a photo of a headline that suggested she would be raising her babies alone, and captioned it, “Apparently @hartluck I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!!! So you better fix this s--t, whatever it is, cause it's obviously BAD. Just s--tty! And before you leave can you please teach me how to set the alarm? I can't wait to take over your closet!!!!!! #moreclothes #ivehaditwiththiss--t.”



The couple, who have been together since 2001, tied the knot in 2006 in Costa Rica. They took a brief break in 2008, but reunited the following year.

