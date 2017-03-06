You've got to love the internet! A pregnant photographer from South Carolina recently went viral after she shared a hilarious video of herself impersonating April the giraffe, the expectant zoo animal who is set to give birth via global livestream any day now.

Erin Dietrich started live-streaming on Facebook Live on Sunday, March 5, while wearing a giraffe mask and baring her baby bump in a black sports bra and leggings. For nearly eight minutes, she paced around her bedroom, did a few squats, relaxed on her bed and even showed off some dance moves.

Erin Dietrich/Facebook

Since Sunday night, the video has garnered more than 13 million views. In the comments section, Dietrich explained that she had purchased the mask on Amazon on Friday, March 3. "Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she quipped, explaining, "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought 'hey we should order a giraffe mask.'"

Meanwhile, millions of people across the world are watching the real-life giraffe's livestream from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. The stream began on February 22, but was temporarily taken down after viewers reported it for "nudity and sexual content." Two days later, YouTube reinstated the video and issued an apology, telling CNET: "With the massive volume of content on our site ... sometimes we make the wrong call. When it's brought to our attention that content has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it."



April is expecting her fourth calf and the first with her mate, Oliver. The upstate New York zoo previously announced it would hold a competition online to determine the baby calf's name.

