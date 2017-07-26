Win McNamee/Getty Images

The United States will no longer allow transgender people to serve in the military, according to a shocking series of tweets posted by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 26.



“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, wrote. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”



Trump’s action will overturn a June 30, 2016, Pentagon ruling that ended the prior transgender military ban and allowed them to serve openly and receive medical care.

ACLU attorney Joshua Block quickly tweeted a reaction, asking anyone affected by Trump’s ban to contact them for assistance. “If you are a trans service member or reservist please contact me. If you know a trans service member or reservist tell them to contact me,” he wrote.

Trump’s ban comes in stark contrast to comments he made during his Republican National Convention speech in July 2016, when he said: “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens.”



