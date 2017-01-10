He’s not a regular president, he’s a cool president! President Barack Obama had some fun and gave us a few good laughs during his years leading up to the White House and his eight years in office — whether he was appearing on Saturday Night Live, reading mean tweets about himself or jokingly trash-talking Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II. Us Weekly Video rounded up some of Obama's pop culture highlights in the video above!



The 44th POTUS, 55, has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few times throughout the years for presidential versions of the beloved “Mean Tweets” segment. In one clip from 2016, he reads with a straight face, “Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents” and “My mom bought new conditioner and it sucks, it isn’t even conditioning my hair, I blame Obama."

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The father of two even made a surprise cameo on a 2007 episode of SNL, in a sketch where he shows up to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Halloween party in a mask of his own face. “Who is that under there?” Amy Poehler as Hillary asks before Obama pulls off the disguise to deliver the line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”



His wife, Michelle Obama, has a great sense of humor too. Before the Invictus Games in Orlando in May, the commander in chief and the FLOTUS challenged Britain’s longest reigning monarch and Prince Harry in a viral video. “Hey, Prince Harry. Remember when you told us to bring it at the Invictus Games?” Michelle, 52, asks, before Barack tells him to be “careful what you wish for.” Meanwhile, a staffer in the background says, “Boom.”

Whether he’s dancing the tango in Argentina, giving FLOTUS a smooch on the kiss cam at a Team USA basketball game or having fun with Snapchat filters, Obama has proved he’s pop culture–savvy. At the end of his speech at his final White House Correspondents Dinner, he gave the crowd a memorable farewell. “Obama out,” he deadpanned as he dropped the mic.

