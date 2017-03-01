President Donald Trump honored a slain Navy SEAL during his speech to congress on Tuesday, February 28 and brought his widow to tears.

Carryn Owens, the wife of William (Ryan) Owens received an extended standing ovation in an emotional moment that drew the biggest applause of the night.

“Our veterans have delivered for this nation - and now we must deliver for them,” Trump said as he introduced Owens, whose husband was killed in Yemen in January.

“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero battling against terrorism and securing our Nation.

Dignitaries took to their feet and applauded for more than two minutes as Owens openly wept.

Getty

Trump declared the father of three’s legacy will be “etched into eternity” and vowed to forever keep his memory alive.

Owens was comforted by Ivanka Trump, as she looked to the heavens and took deep breaths, while the clapping continued.

The president lightened the mood by making reference to the lengthy ovation and said: “Ryan is looking down right now and he is very happy because I think he just broke a record.”

He added: “For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends ,for his country and for our freedom, we will never forget Ryan.”

Watch the emotional moment in the video above.

