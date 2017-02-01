President Donald Trump is set to announce his nominee for the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 31, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the livestream of the announcement above.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” the business mogul, 70, tweeted on Monday from his personal account.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The former Apprentice host is tasked with filling the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016. Trump has previously pledged to appoint a conservative, pro-life justice. According to The New York Times, Neil M. Gorsuch of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals and Thomas M. Hardiman of the Pittsburgh-based Third Circuit are the leading contenders.



“[My nominee is] a person who is unbelievably highly respected, and I think you will be very impressed with this person,” Trump said of his choice during a White House meeting on Monday.

Former President Barack Obama previously nominated Merrick Garland for the job last year, but the nomination was blocked by the Republican majority in the Senate. The Republicans argued that due to the election year, the incoming president should pick Scalia’s replacement.



Senate Democrats, such as Chuck Schumer, have already vowed to block Trump’s choice if necessary. The nominee will need a majority of the Senate to confirm the appointment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



