President Donald Trump will be addressing a joint session of Congress in a speech tonight, Tuesday, February 28, at 9:10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in the embedded YouTube player (via the White House) above.

This marks Trump’s first major oration as commander in chief since his January 20 inauguration. Similar to a State of the Union address, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, will speak to an audience including Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Senate, the House, the Cabinet and, most likely, the Supreme Court.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

According to a preview outline distributed by the White House, the 45th POTUS will share an “optimistic vision” for the United States, push a “bold agenda” and elaborate on his promise to “save American families from the disaster of Obamacare.” The outline states that Trump’s speech will “invite Americans of all backgrounds to come together,” while stressing his desire to represent the country’s “forgotten men and women.”

During a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, the real estate tycoon was asked to give himself a letter grade on his first 40 days in office. “I think I get an A in terms of what I’ve actually done, but in terms of messaging, I’d give myself a C or a C plus,” he said. “I think I’ve done great things but I don’t think I — I and my people — I don’t think we’ve explained it well enough to the American public.”

Steve Beshear, former governor of Kentucky and a staunch supporter of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Health Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) who expanded Medicare in his historically red state, will deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s speech tonight. Immigration activist Astrid Silva is also expected to give a response in Spanish.

