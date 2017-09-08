Tough love! Prince Charles has spoken out about his grandson Prince George’s first day of school on Thursday, September 7, and he agreed that the child did look a “little anxious.”

“Poor old thing. He’s been left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away,” the Prince of Wales said during an interview with ITV News. "That’s the problem. It’s good for you in the end, I suppose. It’s character building, I suppose.”

Prince George started school on Thursday at Thomas’ Battersea in South London and when asked, Prince Charles said he didn’t give the child any words of wisdom. “Of course not," the royal said with a laugh. "He wouldn’t take it from me, I don’t think, at that age.”

"No, but I shall be interested to hear how he got on. At that age you don’t worry quite a lot about going to school as you do when you get a bit older,” he added. "It’s that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know.”

The four-year-old was dropped off on his first day by his father, Prince William, 35. Prince George wore his uniform, which includes a navy blue sweater and shorts, black socks and black shoes. The Duke of Cambridge and his son held hands as they made their way to the school on Thursday. "This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom," Kensington Palace captioned a video of them on Instagram.

His mom, Duchess Kate, also 35, was not in attendance since she is struggling with morning sickness from her third pregnancy, which the royal family confirmed on Monday. "Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

Headmaster Ben Thomas released a statement about Prince George joining the school in March, saying, “We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas's reflect those that their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George's education. We are deeply conscious of the trust that they, like all Thomas' parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations."

