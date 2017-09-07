Inside Prince George’s First Day at School — Was Duchess Kate There?

On his best behavior! Prince George was cute as a button (as usual) as he attended his first day at school at Thomas's Battersea in London on Thursday, September 7.

Duchess Kate and Prince William’s 4-year-old son was dropped off by the Duke of Cambridge, 35, as he walked in to greet his fellow classmates. Prince George wore the standard uniform, which includes a navy jacket and shorts, black socks and black shoes.

His mum, meanwhile, stayed home. On Monday, the royal family confirmed that Duchess Kate, 35, is pregnant and expecting their third child. She had to cancel two scheduled appearances this week because she is suffering from hypremesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness that she dealt with in her first two pregnancies. (The couple are also parents of Princess Charlotte, 2.)

"Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

Prince William and his son adorably held hands as they made their way to the school grounds on Thursday. "This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom," Kensington Palace captioned a video of the two via Instagram.

Prince George previously attended the Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk. According to Thomas’s Battersea school guide, it is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy."

Thomas’s Battersea is a co-ed school and is about a 30-minute drive from Kensington Palace In London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. Headmaster Ben Thomas released a statement about Prince George joining the school in March.

“We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas's reflect those that their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George's education. We are deeply conscious of the trust that they, like all Thomas' parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations," he said at the time.

Prince William and Prince Harry both attended preparatory school when they were young.



