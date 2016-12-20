Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were the center of attention today, December 20, at the annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.



The Queen's event marks the traditional start to the royal family's Christmas holidays before she heads to Sandringham for a winter break.

George, 3, and Charlotte, 19 months, were driven to the festive gathering by parents Prince William (who took the wheel of their Range Rover) and Duchess Kate. Also joining the gang was Prince Harry, who left with the family from Kensington Palace.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Shortly after their arrival, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also pulled up at the palace gates, waving to well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite royals.



Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrived one after the other to the lunch, where their father, Prince Andrew, was already waiting to greet them.



Zara Tindall kept her five-month baby bump under wraps in a silver dress while husband Mike Tindall drove them into the palace. Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence followed moments later.

The annual Christmas lunch is one of the few royal occasions that sees dozens of extended family members together at one time (Christmas Day at Sandringham is for immediate family only).

Others in attendance included the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent, wife Princess Michael of Kent, their daughter Lady Gabriella, son Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, Sophie Winkleman.

The occasion is one of the only festive moments the Cambridge family will share with Her Majesty this holiday season. Earlier this week, Kensington Palace aides confirmed that William, Kate, George and Charlotte will spend Christmas day in Bucklebury, Berkshire, with the Middletons.​

