London calling! Prince William and Duchess Kate are moving the family back to London as the Duke of Cambridge leaves his job as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Kensington Palace announced on Friday, January 20.

William, 34, Kate, 35, and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 20 months, have used their Anmer Hall home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as their primary residence since 2014. Beginning this fall, they will be spending more time at their Kensington Palace residence for their royal duties.

Kensington Palace also announced that George will start school in London in September, and Charlotte will go to nursery school and eventually attend a London-based school as well. Prince George has attended the Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk since January 2016.

William will finish his two-year commitment with the medical organization this summer. Afterwards, he and his wife, Duchess Kate, will work on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to assist with charities and other causes they support.

“It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance,” the second in line to the throne said in a statement. “Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my Royal work for decades to come.”

“I would like to thank the people of East Anglian for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region’s hospitals,” he continued. “My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger."

