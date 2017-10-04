Karwai Tang/WireImage.com

Prince Harry was, well, a prince the first time he met Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland. When the couple visited Los Angeles in summer 2016, “She was bowled over by how down-to-earth and humble he is,” reveals a source in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Doria is very much a people's person and so isn't impressed by someone putting on airs and graces, and thankfully that couldn't be further from Harry's personality.”

An insider reveals Harry is protective of Ragland, and even “opened the lines to one of his top aides” to her when news broke of the high-profile relationship “so Doria could be navigated through the crazy world of being in the public eye.”

He’s thoughtful as well. As the royal planned his third Invictus Games, an Olympics-style competition honoring wounded soldiers, in Toronto (the city the Suits star calls home), it was Harry, 33, who suggested Markle ask Ragland to join: “He thought it was an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment.”



Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

During the September 30 closing ceremony of the Games, Harry left his VIP seat to join Markle, Ragland and friends Jessica Mulroney (daughter-in-law of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney) and Markus Anderson (who introduced the duo last year) in a luxury box. An onlooker says the 36-year-old actress and Harry were “sharing hugs, snuggles and quick kisses,” and when Bruce Springsteen took the stage, the royal made her laugh by “bursting into a spontaneous dance.”

The evening ended an eventful week for the couple, who made their first public appearance September 25, holding hands while watching wheelchair tennis. A source notes that Harry “gets a little nervous” before events, but Markle’s presence made the “smashing success” of the games “even sweeter.”

One pal exclusively tells Us Weekly the happy couple may even be planning to tie the knot: "I think it's already happened but they're holding the news back until she has finished on Suits," "I've never seen them happier. It's amazing."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.