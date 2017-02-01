Prince Harry proved why he's the royal favorite among children when he showed off his dancing skills during a rap lyric writing class on Wednesday, February 1.

The philanthropic heir, 32, joined school kids in Nottingham, England, where he returned to see the progress made by two youth projects — the Coach Core and Full Effect programs.

Dressed casually in a gray blazer and navy chinos, the fifth in line enjoyed a performance by local youth at the Nottingham Academy. He even offered tips on rapping before bumping fists with pupil Newton Mwaniki, one of the children involved in Full Effect, an organization that helps stop children and teenagers getting involved with youth violence and gangs.



He then moved on to watch a kickboxing training session run by child development worker Chantelle and Full Effect mentor Cain, who struggled with homelessness but gained employment through the scheme. "Impressive moves!" Harry commented to the children.





Wednesday's visit saw Harry return to Nottingham after last visiting in October 2016 and allowed him to see the difference made by a new drive to mentor high school students. Speaking at the event, he praised the program for "[inspiring] younger kids within the community, young people who in turn would inspire others through sport." He also urged them not to "forget their roots."

Scores of people crowded to catch a glimpse of the prince, who made time to greet as many people as he could before starting the day's work. Kensington Palace even tweeted a thank-you note to the "friendly people of Nottingham for the wonderful welcome for Prince Harry today."

He also attended a Coach Core graduation ceremony, which included many of the teens he met during his last visit. The sports-based program — which is in its fifth year and run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's Royal Foundation — supports 16-to-24-year-olds, helping train them to become sports coaches and get jobs. It's set to be in 10 British cities by the end of spring this year.





