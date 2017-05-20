Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a cute couple at Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in the U.K. on Saturday, May 20 — and the pair have royal watchers speculating they’ll be the next ones to walk down the aisle.

The Suits actress, 35, didn't attend the nuptials of Duchess Kate’s younger sister, 33, and her fiancé, James Matthews, 41, at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, in England, but she joined her boyfriend for the luxe reception at Middleton's parents' estate in Bucklebury, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

It is the first official public appearance that the actress has made alongside Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate. The royal couple's children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, also attended the wedding and stole the show as page boy and flower girl.

Harry, 32, has spent time visiting his girlfriend in Montreal, where she films the USA Network show, and the L.A. native has made several trips to London, where she’s stayed with Harry at his apartment at Kensington Palace. She also joined Harry in Jamaica in March for the wedding of his best friend, Tom “Skipp” Inskip.

The pair had been keeping their romance under wraps since they began dating last year, but earlier this month Markle was seen cheering on the sidelines as Harry played in a charity polo match. It was the first time they had been present at a public event together, and Harry was later spotted giving Markle a quick kiss.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Markle and her prince are getting close to taking their relationship to the next level.

“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” an insider told Us back in March, adding that they “have spoken candidly about their future” and “see a life together.”

The actress is already getting the royal treatment on the set of Suits. As Us Weekly reported on Friday, May 19, security has been stepped up and Markle’s name is no longer listed on shooting schedules.

“No one gets the impression she’s staying on the show much longer,” another insider told Us. “They believe she’s going to marry Harry.”

