Going back to where it all began! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their love to the streets of London after a dinner date on Wednesday, February 1. The pair were spotted holding hands as they left private members' club Soho House on Dean Street — the same venue where they first met in June 2016.

Markle, 35, wore a linen shirt, dark jeans and black overcoat as she held onto a beanie-clad Harry, 32, to brave the cold before being driven back to Kensington Palace, where she has been staying since December 30, 2016. In photos obtained by Britain's The Sun newspaper, the couple can be seen walking close as they're escorted to their ride.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017

"They were out with a couple of friends and enjoyed drinks and food," a diner tells Us Weekly. "They were sat in one of the cozier areas of the first floor, and Harry had two protection officers present, but you wouldn't really notice them if you weren't paying close attention."

Adds the eyewitness, who notes the couple left just before 9:30 p.m., "Everyone was happy, having a great time. They weren't trying to hide. You could tell they were comfortable."



Soho House has played a starring role in Markle and Harry's jet-setting relationship. As well as the central London venue, the couple have enjoyed nights out at the Los Angeles and Toronto branches, and even weekend trips to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. And it was mutual friend Markus Anderson, a director at the Soho House Group, who first introduced the couple.



Since returning from her learning mission to India with World Vision, Markle has enjoyed a number of low-key dates in and around London with Harry. "They know where they won't attract too much attention," a source tells Us. "Over the many years they've been together, William and Kate have built up quite the list of places to eat and drink without getting noticed, and that's come in rather handy!"

Earlier today, February 2, hardworking Harry visited the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service to launch this year’s Time to Talk Day in a bid to get more people talking about their mental health. He also opened up about his work as a hero chopper pilot, evacuating injured soldiers from Afghanistan.

He told ambulance staff: “You land and then hand them over and then are radioed to do something else. You never find out how that guy or girl recovered, whether they did recover or they didn't. I understand what you go through and thank God you have got each other.”



