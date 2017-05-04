Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, will stand down from his royal duties at age 95 later this year, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, May 4.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the statement continued. "Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program me of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Hours before the news went public, senior royal staff members were called into an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace. The nature of the meeting was not immediately disclosed, which sparked speculation on social media that it was about the health of The Queen, 91, or the Duke of Edinburg.

The royal couple married in 1947, five years before Queen Elizabeth II began her reign.



