The royals are hiring! Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry took to LinkedIn to list a job opening for a senior communications officer.

According to the job posting, the full-time, mid-senior level role is based at Kensington Palace in London and focuses primarily on the activity of their Royal Foundation. "This role will work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital and social media," the listing reads.

The royals are searching for a candidate with experience in public relations, marketing, writing and editing, in addition to a degree or equivalent qualification. The ideal candidate should also have experiencing working for a charity.

"They will take the lead on The Royal Foundation communications plans and the delivery of engagements as necessary and will work closely with both TRH's communications secretary and the CEO of the foundation," the job description reads. "Drafting and circulating press lines will also be a key part of the role, as well as organizing and giving press briefings and responding to out of hour's media enquiries. The senior communications officer will also be required to conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions and will provide support to the overall household communications team."

The candidate must also remain discreet about the inner workings of the palace. "The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times," the posting concludes.

To apply for the coveted role, click here.

