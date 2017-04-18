A million reasons to love this. Prince William and Lady Gaga FaceTimed to promote mental health awareness on Tuesday, April 18. A livestream of their exchange was shared by the Royal Family's Facebook page.

A source tells Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge, 34, "chose to first contact Lady Gaga after she bravely opened up about PTSD." The "Born This Way" singer, 31, shared about her diagnosis in December 2016.

In the video, Prince William speaks about his brother, Prince Harry, and wife, Duchess Kate. "Harry, Catherine and I really felt this was such an important area that throughout all our charitable work, whether it was the veterans, homelessness, addiction, most of it seemed to stem back to mental health issues," he says. "I read your open letter you wrote the other day and I thought it was incredibly moving and very brave of you to write down such personal feelings."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images

Prince William asked the star how it made her feel to go public with her battle. She admitted she was "very nervous," but wanted to show her fans the other side of her that the public wasn't aware of.

"For me waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe. There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you," she replies in the clip. "In my life, I go, ‘Oh my goodness, look at all of these beautiful, wonderful things that I have. I should be so happy.’ But you can’t help it if in the morning when you wake up you’re so tired, you’re so sad."

Prince William went on to invite Gaga overseas in October to work on his, Harry and Kate's charity, Heads Together, which tries to dispel the stigma about mental health. "It's OK to have this conversation. It’s really important to have this conversation. And that you won't be judged," the royal said on Tuesday. "It's so important to break open that fear and that taboo, which is only going to lead to more problems down the line."

Hours earlier, the Telegraph published an interview with Prince Harry, in which he opened up about the grief he felt following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was 12. He revealed that he "shut down all his emotions" for nearly two decades and has sought therapy in the aftermath.

"My brother, you know, bless him, he was a huge support to me," Harry, now 32, said. "He kept saying, 'This is not right, this is not normal. You need to talk to [someone] about stuff. It's OK."

