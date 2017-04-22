Never forgotten. Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia remembered the music legend as “one of a kind” in a recent interview, exactly one year after the musician’s untimely death.

“He’s the only man, I don’t know any man that could wear high heels, women’s perfume, eyeliner and heels and be sexy,” she told E! News. “He was one of a kind.”

The pair, who wed in 1996 and split in 2000, first met when Garcia, 43, was a backup dancer for the ‘80s pop icon.

“I remember I was 18 and I sent him a video tape,” she told E! News. “And he was like ‘Wow, that was a really great performance, it was hypnotizing.’ And I went, ‘Oh, no. I like him. Oh no, oh no.’”

Garcia added that she and the “Purple Rain” singer were “friends first,” but once they crossed the line into romance, their relationship accelerated quickly.



“We were friends and then he became my boss and then it just, the flirtation happened,” she recalled. “We went to the movies all the time. The first date-date that he was like, ‘It’s courting time,’ was when we were engaged.”

The couple shared one son, Amiir, who died of a rare genetic disorder just days after he was born in October 1996. Prince has never publicly acknowledged the tragedy.

“It was how he handled it and I respected that,” Garcia said during an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month. “It was really hard, but it was also very liberating and hearing [to write about it] because for so many years I held it in.” (Garcia recently released her memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince.)



“[I know] when we lost Amiir, I read a lot of books that helped me and I’m hoping that somebody will read this and that it will help them as well,” she said.

Prince died at the age of 57 in April 2016. Nearly two months after his death, officials confirmed that he had died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

