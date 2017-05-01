Princess Charlotte Is Cute as a Button in Official 2nd Birthday Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

She's growing up! In honor of Princess Charlotte's second birthday on Tuesday, May 2, Prince William and Duchess Kate released a brand-new photo of their daughter.

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the official Instagram account for Kensington Palace posted on Monday, May 1. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."

Samir Hussein/WireImage.com

In the pic, Prince George's younger sister is seen playing outside the family's home in Norfolk. She wears a yellow and blue cardigan and has a bow in her pin-straight brunette locks.

The snapshot was taken by Princess Charlotte's proud mom in April. Kate previously took portraits of her little girl when she was 6 months old in November 2015.

Last year, Princess Charlotte received several letters and extravagant gifts from around the world for her first birthday. One of her pricier items included a $44,000 white gold rattle studded with diamonds.

