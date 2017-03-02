Priscilla Presley has opened up about her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's ongoing court battle with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, in a new interview.

As previously reported, Lisa Marie, 49, filed court documents on February 7 claiming that she found "disturbing" photos of children on a computer that belonged to Lockwood, 55. She wrote that she was "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach." In response, Lockwood's attorney Jeff Sturman called the filing "very unfortunate and inappropriate" in a statement to Us Weekly.

"This is very personal, and we're still going through a lot of different scenarios," Priscilla recently told Entertainment Tonight of the situation. "There's been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations… Nothing is sorted out yet. Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children."

Last month, Priscilla, who was married to Lisa Marie's late father, Elvis, from 1967 to 1973, posted on Facebook that she was taking care of the pair's 8-year-old twin daughters, Finley and Harper, amid rumors that they were put into foster care. Now, Priscilla, who lives in Beverly Hills, has revealed that the siblings continue to see both parents.

"It's still a very family-oriented environment for them. They've been with me for — it'll be over nine months," Priscilla told ET. "They're great. They're doing wonderful. They're living a great life. They see both their parents, and we'll see what happens."

Lisa Marie filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Lockwood, in June 2016 after 10 years of marriage. She was previously married to singer-songwriter Danny Keough, Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.



