Priyanka Chopra was rushed to the ER on Thursday, January 12, after suffering an accident on the set of her drama Quantico. According to TMZ, the actress slipped and hit her head, causing a concussion.

Shortly after being treated at the hospital, the 34-year-old was discharged and is now recovering at home.



“We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico last night,” an ABC rep told Us Weekly via a statement on Friday, January 13. “Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably.”



Chopra is expected to return to work on the hit ABC show after the weekend, her rep tells Us.

The accident came after the former Miss World attended the the 74th annual Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 8. While chatting with Us Weekly on the red carpet, Chopra candidly admitted she hates getting ready for big events.

“I don’t like glam,” Chopra, who stunned in a custom gold Ralph Lauren hand-embroidered gown, shared with Us. “I know what I want when I see a dress and then I just go with it.”



