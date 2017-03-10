Work-from-home problems! Professor Robert E. Kelly was being interviewed on BBC News when his two kids crashed the live Q&A session.

via GIPHY

The professor of political science in South Korea was appearing via webcam on Friday, March 10, to weigh in on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Mid-interview, a little girl in a yellow shirt swung open the door to Kelly’s office and enthusiastically marched over to her father. At first, Kelly didn’t seem to notice the commotion behind him, until the host remarked, “I think one of your children has just walked in.”

via GIPHY

The smiling toddler tried to climb up on her dad’s lap while Kelly gently nudged her away. “Pardon me,” he said with a laugh. “My apologies.” Suddenly, another child burst through the door in a walker, closely followed by a seemingly mortified woman. She grabbed both of the kids, shuffled them out of the room and closed the door behind them. Kelly kept his composure the whole time and jumped right back into answering questions about Geun-hye.

via GIPHY

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the kids. “Can you get the kids back on for an interview? can’t stop laughing,” one person tweeted. Another added, “If she’s the nanny don’t fire her. She pulled a @TomCruise style rescue.” Others pointed out how the woman slid into the room and saved the day: "And for ‘best performance by a mom’ ….the oscar goes to.."

Kelly later responded to a compliment on Twitter that despite the chaotic scenario, he’s a great analyst. “I appreciate that,” he tweeted. “Thank you."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!