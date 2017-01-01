Feel better! Queen Elizabeth II missed church service on New Year's Day as she continues to battle a "heavy cold."

"Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today," Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, January 1. "The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold."

The Queen, 90, and her husband, Prince Philip, both fell ill before Christmas, forcing her to cancel her annual trip to Christmas mass at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for the first time in decades. "The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," a Palace spokesperson said in a statement on December 25. "Her Majesty will participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day."



Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite feeling under the weather, Philip, 95, attended the Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church alongside Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Countess Sophie, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie. The royal family attended an earlier service than usual.



Prince William and Duchess Kate also missed the Christmas mass at Sandringham as they celebrated the holiday with their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 19 months, and Kate's parents in Englefield, England.

Queen Elizabeth II recently fell victim to a death hoax on Twitter days after her illness made headlines. Multiple fake BBC accounts spread false claims that the monarch had died on Thursday, December 29, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.

