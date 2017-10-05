A fresh start! Rachel Bilson purchased a $3.25 million mansion in the affluent Linda Vista neighborhood of Pasadena, California, after her split from Hayden Christensen.



Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home, known as "Ralph's House," was built in 1950 and designed by Gregory Ain, according to Trulia. The single-level property measures 3678-square-feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light and refurbished wood floors. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace, built-in bookshelves and paneled walls that conceal a stereo system and wet bar.

Trulia

The galley kitchen has also been renovated with new appliances and improvements to the original cabinetry. A sliding glass door leads outside to a stunning backyard that boasts rolling gardens, an open-air courtyard, a swimming pool, a dry rock stream and a deck that overlooks the city's nearby canyons and mountaintops.

Trulia

Bilson and Christensen, both 36, previously lived in a four-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bathroom home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September that the O.C. alum and the Star Wars actor, who share 2-year-old daughter Briar Rose, called it quits after nearly 10 years together. "She's full time back in L.A. He's in Toronto," a source told Us. "They've been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done."

Trulia

Prior to the split, Bilson opened up about the notion of having a second baby with Christensen. "I may have another child, that's still up in the air," she told Lapalme magazine. "I'm having so much fun with the one right now. I want to be happy and content. All the life B.S. that happens doesn't matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy."



