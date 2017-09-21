Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews

Rachel Bilson stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday, September 20, one day after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that she and Hayden Christensen have split.

The Nashville actress, 36, was spotted shopping at Sweet Williams children’s clothing store. She wore blue jeans, a black and white patterned blouse and carried a black messenger bag.

Us broke the news that Bilson and Christensen, 36, "have been on the outs for a couple of months." The pair, who are parents of daughter Briar, 2, met on set of the 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They called off their engagement in 2010, but reconciled shortly after.



"They are completely, officially done," the source added to Us. "She's full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto."

Last month, the O.C. alum opened up about possibly having a second child with the Star Wars actor. "I may have another child, that’s still up in the air," she told Lapalme Magazine's Summer Issue at the time. "I’m having so much fun with the one right now. I want to be happy and content. All the life BS that happens doesn’t matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy."

She added of working with Christensen: "[Jumper] was an amazing experience. It was the most precious time. We were shooting in Italy and inside the Coliseum…The role was fulfilling, but also everything was fulfilling as a life experience, it was one of the best times. I think anytime you’re on location you feel like you’re away at summer camp in a way. You’re more open and receptive to life experiences than you are at home."

