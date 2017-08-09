Although Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have started discussing babies, the newly-engaged duo has no immediate plans to expand their family.

"I wouldn't say anytime soon. We definitely want to get married first and enjoy each other,” the season 13 Bachelorette, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Tuesday, August 8. “But, you know, sooner than later. It's hard to say."

In fact, Abasolo, who proposed to Lindsay on the Monday, August 7, season finale of the ABC series, admitted that planning their future family is the “one argument” the couple has. "She wants four with the fourth being an accident down the line and I want three,” Abasolo said. "And she'll probably win in the end and we'll have four."

Lindsay reiterated: "We’re having four.”

Following the season finale, the Dallas-based lawyer took to Instagram to gush about the 37-year-old chiropractor. "Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined,” she wrote. "This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you.”

"You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone,” Lindsay continued in the post, which featured a photo of the couple toasting drinks in La Rioja, Spain. "Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you."

