Let the romance, roses and tears begin! Rachel Lindsay started filming her season of The Bachelorette on Thursday, March 16, and executive producer Mike Fleiss shared a series of behind-the-scenes pics on Twitter as Nick Viall's castoff met her new cast of Bachelors.

Fleiss live-tweeted the action as the crew prepped the Bachelor mansion for the arrival of Lindsay's suitors in a fleet of limousines.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

One of the photos showed Lindsay, 31, standing in the famed courtyard wearing a sleeveless, white, patterned floor-length gown alongside the show's host, Chris Harrison.

"I think @TheRachLindsay will be one of the Top 3 Bachelorettes of all time," Fleiss tweeted before filming began. "She is wonderful!!!!"



The ABC dating show's creator also shared a pic of the pool area, as well as another of the Dallas attorney sitting in her limo in preparation for filming.

Fleiss also shared a photo of some of Lindsay's hopeful suitors relaxing with a drink as they got to know one another.

Four of the Bachelors were revealed in a surprise twist earlier this week on The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" episode.

"I'm excited to meet the guys — and nervous!" Lindsay told Harrison as the set was transformed to resemble the Bachelor mansion.

Before meeting the men Lindsay admitted that her biggest fear was that the process "won't work." The franchise's first African-American Bachelorette, who was Viall's third-place finisher, said that she intended to take a leaf out of his book and be very direct as she began her dating adventure: "He just went with his gut, and I plan to do that exact same thing in my season."

