Radio host Delilah revealed in a heartbreaking statement on Saturday, October 7, that her son Zachariah had died of suicide.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you,” she wrote in a message on Facebook. “In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life.”

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now,” the 57-year-old continued. “My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”

“I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family,” the syndicated nighttime radio host added. “In the mean-time we'll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I'll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much!”

“Please pray for my beloved Zacky,” she asked her 1.4 million Facebook followers, “and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.”

The mother of 13, whose syndicated radio program is heard by more than eight million people across the U.S. and on the American Forces Radio Network around the world, lost her adopted son Sammy in 2012 of complications of sickle-cell anemia.

Ten of Delilah’s children are adopted and she is an outspoken advocate for adoption. The Evangelical Christian founded the nonprofit organization Point Hope in 2004 to help foster children in America and refugees in Ghana and Liberia.

