Radio host Delilah wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 12, that her “heart is struggling to continue to beat” after the suicide of her son Zachariah.

Quoting poet Mary Jean Irion, the syndicated radio star wrote, “Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let me not pass you by in quest of some rare and perfect tomorrow. Let me hold you while I may, for it may not always be so. One day I shall dig my nails into the earth, or bury my face in the pillow, or stretch myself taut, or raise my hands to the sky and want, more than all the world, your return.”

“There will not be another ‘normal day’ with my Zack-Attack, at least not in this life time,” Delilah added along with four pictures of her son over the years. “No more cooking his favorite foods or bringing home gallons of his favorite juice, no more laughter around the bon fire or Christmas mornings. My heart is struggling to continue to beat.”

“Thank you for your prayers, love and support,” she added. “Please pray for his grandparents, his siblings, his dad and his friends. We are all doing our best to focus on his joyful heart, his wild free spirit and his smile.”

As previously reported, Delilah, whose dedication radio show is heard by more than eight million people across the U.S. and around the world, revealed in a Facebook post on Saturday, October 7, that her son had died of suicide.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you,” she wrote. “In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life.”

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now,” the 57-year-old continued. “My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”

“I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family,” the mother of 13 — who lost adopted son Sammy to sickle-cell anemia in 2012 — added. “In the mean-time we'll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I'll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much!”

“Please pray for my beloved Zacky,” she asked her 1.4 million Facebook followers, “and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.”

