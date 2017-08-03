Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ramona Singer reacted to Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lesseps’ divorce news in a tweet on Thursday, August 3.

The Countess, 52, announced on Twitter that she and husband Tom D’Agostino had split after seven months of marriage. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”



Singer, 60, responded on Twitter, writing, “@CountessLuann I am so sad for you …”



Although she expressed her condolences, Singer did not attend de Lesseps’ New Year’s Eve wedding to the businessman in Palm Beach, FL. Dorinda Medley was the only RHONY costar invited and served as a bridesmaid.

Medley, 52, also spoke out about de Lesseps’ breakup. “It’s always a sad thing when a marriage doesn’t work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wish them both the best."

The divorce announcement may not have come as a total shock to the rest of the housewives, since rumors have been swirling of martial trouble for months. Even prior to the wedding, the ladies warned de Lesseps that D’Agostino had been spotted out with other women.

In a May episode of RHONY, Singer and Bethenny Frankel confronted their friend about D’Agonstino’s alleged cheating. Singer got emotional while explaining that she didn't want de Lesseps to get hurt like she did when she found out her ex-husband, Mario Singer, was having an affair. “He goes to dinner with other women, and he pushes himself on them,” Singer claimed of D'Agostino. “Everyone knew my ex was having an affair, and I was the last person to know, and it was terrible. I don’t want you to get married and walk down that aisle and find out that six months ago … because it’s only going to get worse, Luann. It’s not going to get better.”



The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

