Ramona Singer Reveals Younger Brother Died Three Weeks Ago

Ramona Singer revealed to Us Weekly that her younger brother died three weeks ago.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 60, exclusively shared the sad news with Us at Jill Zarin’s annual Luxury Luncheon in Southhampton, New York, on Saturday, July 29. “My brother just died,” she shared. “No one knows this. He died about three weeks ago, my younger brother, and we weren’t close anymore.”

She said that she’s trying to look on the bright side, though. “Because of this death, I got closer to my niece. I flew her out … for about a week,” she told Us. “And I spoke to her and said that I was really sorry about her dad’s death, but if it wasn’t for his death, you wouldn’t have bonded with [my daughter] Avery and I. So we have this whole new relationship we never had.”

Singer added that the experience helped her make amends with Zarin, 53, amid her husband Bobby Zarin’s thyroid cancer battle. “Jill has all these people rallying around her,” she noted. “You see how blessed you are with your friends. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. It doesn’t matter how famous or beautiful you are. What really matters is your family and friends, and friends become family. And Jill has great friends. We are all behind her 100 percent.”



The two reality stars, who feuded on the Bravo show, have each other’s backs during tough times. “Life has ebbs and flows, its ups and downs, but I believe at the end of the day, you’ve got to be there for someone,” she told Us. “And I’m there for Jill. It’s a new beginning to our friendship."

The AOA Bar & Grill co-owner also told Us that she visited Bobby in the hospital on Wednesday, July 26. “I visited Jill and Bobby in the hospital as soon as I heard about his current condition,” she said. “I have to say, he looked fabulous. He was in great spirits. He had a great sense of humor. Me and Jill had a very heartfelt talk that lasted about 45 minutes."

