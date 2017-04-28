Shahar Azran/WireImage

DMX has checked into rehab after postponing a string of concert dates, TMZ reports. According to the site, the rapper voluntarily checked himself into a treatment center in Southern California on Thursday, April 27.

The move comes after the "Party Up" artist canceled three shows this week due to a “medical emergency.”

In a statement to fans, DMX’s manager Pat Gallo expressed that it’s “important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer."

The rapper has previously sought treatment for substance abuse and is the dad of 15 kids. He welcomed his youngest child, a boy named Exodus, this past August with girlfriend Desiree Lindstrom.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!