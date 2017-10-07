Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The victim claims she was raped on the "Hot In Herre" rapper’s tour bus at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, in Auburn, Washington, Auburn Police confirmed in a press release. Nelly is currently on tour with country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line and had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. Local station Q13Fox reports that the bus was parked near a Walmart Supercenter.

The “Country Grammar” singer, 42, was taken into custody an hour later, according to police. TMZ reports that he was booked on second-degree rape charges on Saturday morning at about 7 a.m.

Nelly’s lawyer tells Us Weekly in a statement, "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."



Nelly was previously arrested in 2015 for possession of marijuana after his tour bus was pulled over for not having proper Department of Transportation stickers. Once on the tour bus, cops smelled weed and decided to search the vehicle. Police found a bag that tested positive for meth and weapons.



At the time, Nelly’s lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement, "Nelly was one of several individuals that was on a tour bus that was stopped and searched while traveling through Tennessee. In fact, there had been 15-20 people that had access to the bus prior to the stop. Allegedly, a small quantity of contraband (MDMA aka Molly or Ecstasy) was discovered during the routine search. We are extremely confident that when the facts come out, Nelly will not be associated with the contraband that was allegedly discovered.”

Just hours before his arrest for the alleged rape, the rapper posted a cryptic post on Twitter and Instagram that stated, “Anytime you feel like the whole word is against you you need to scratch that s--t its really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.”

A post shared by NELLY (@derrtymo) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!